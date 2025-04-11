Sheffield retail stars join forces for pop-up

The Spring Fayre promises to be a warm and welcoming event – and there is even free tea or coffee and cake for customers!

The event is the idea of Si Homfray, a prolific and much-loved artist. Si founded Park Designs in 2016 (originally under the name Peak District Design) after a lifetime in graphic design working for some of the nation’s most prestigious outdoor brands such as Rab and the National Trust.

Si’s thoughtful, contemporary and colourful artworks are inspired by nature, and in particular national parks.

The art has gradually involved into an extensive range of high quality, design-led giftware, soft furnishings and ceramics.

One of the most popular products is Si’s now iconic contour range fine bone china mugs which are now available for 44 special places within six different national parks: the Yorkshire Dales; the Lake District; the Scottish Highlands; Snowdonia and Dartmoor.

Si is joined by his good friend, Marika of Ora Gallery in Sheffield who is equally passionate about good design and helping shoppers find the perfect gift.

Marika will be bringing a selection of the most popular products from her Hickmott Road boutique, including Alessi kitchenware, Roka bags, Merry People boots, Miffy, Dinosaurs, Ginkgo Lighting, Secrid purses and wallets, Arte Bene stationery and notebooks, Chilly bottles and more.

Ora Gallery has been a favourite of the city’s independent retail scene since 1990. Marika is passionate about offering a personal service. Her Marika’s passion for modern, innovative design, architecture, environment and art has been delighting Sheffield shoppers.

Also attending the Spring Fayre is Shifa Aromas, an independent and family-run business who produce candles in small batches candles in Sheffield. Shifa carefully blend scents to provide comfort, peace and relaxation to create a positive impact on wellbeing – an ethos that is very much shared by Park Designs.

A further collaboration between the two brands is the new candle range launched last winter. Si Homfray designed all the artwork – which celebrates Britain’s national parks and the wildlife, fauna and flora that exist within them. The eco-friendly tins are all hand labelled in Park Design’s Hathersage workshop.

Shifa will also have an extensive range of their own products at the Spring Fayre.

This is the second time Park Designs has hosted such an event, with the first being held on the 30th November and Sunday 1st December. This proved to be a huge success.

Park Designs Gallery and Shop is located just footsteps away from Hathersage train station and a short walk from Hathersage town centre.

“The Spring Fayre will offer something different and new. It’s the perfect time to come and mingle, grab some gifts, feel springy, and see everything Park Designs has to offer. We have lots of new products and there will be special offers on the day.” Si Homfray

Visit the Spring Fayre Saturday 12th April and Sunday 13th April, 10am – 5pm outside Park Designs Gallery, 3a Hathersage Business Park, Hathersage, S32 1DP

Or find out more online at https://www.parkdesigns.co.uk/

