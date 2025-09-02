She Plays Cricket: Bringing people together to grow the women’s game
The programme features talks from experienced speakers covering topics such as setting up and expanding women’s and girls’ sections, creating inclusive environments, developing players, and sustaining participation across formats. Attendees will also hear personal stories from those who have navigated the challenges and successes of building their cricket journeys.
Key sessions include:
- Gemma Barton, Attenborough CC – on building thriving women’s and girls’ teams.
- Jemima Dalton, East Midlands Women’s Cricket League – on the variety of playing opportunities available.
- Joe Ashdown, Joe Ashdown Sports – on coaching girls to enjoy and stay in the game.
- Leigh Burns, Lacuna Sports – on practical steps to make clubs more inclusive.
- Amanda Bacon, Liverpool CC – on sustaining performance across four decades.
- Jane Hough, Derbyshire CCC – on her journey from local to international scorer.
Alongside the talks, there will be opportunities to connect with others in the game, enjoy refreshments, and visit a pop-up shop from Lacuna Sports showcasing bespoke women’s cricket kit.
Event Details
- Date: Saturday October 4
- Time: 9.30am – 1pm
- Venue: Capital One, Trent House, Station St, Nottingham NG2 3HX
- Tickets: £5 early bird until September 15 (includes tea and cake)