Say cheese for Yorkshire Day: Free fromage for flat cap wearers at George & Joseph

To celebrate the very best of God’s Own County, award-winning cheesemongers, George & Joseph, is inviting customers to don their flat caps and join in a fun Yorkshire Day celebration this Friday (August 1) at its specialist shop in Chapel Allerton.

To help shine a light on Yorkshire’s finest cheese producers, the first 50 people through the George & Joseph doors wearing a traditional flat cap - a fashion staple that’s synonymous with the region - will walk away with a wedge of free Yorkshire cheese, no strings attached!

Ten of the finest Yorkshire cheeses have been hand-selected including Harrogate Blue, Yorkshire Blue, Buffalo Blue, Your Dale, Leeds Blue, Yorkshire Pecorino, Yorkshire Fiore, Ewe-mi halloumi, Dale End Cheddar and Somerfield. The George & Joseph team is encouraging cheese fans to come along and expand their knowledge and appreciation of the region’s cheeses and make Yorkshire Day 2025 one to remember.

Speaking about Yorkshire Day and why it’s so important to showcase the region’s cheesemakers, Stephen Fleming, owner of George & Joseph, said: “Yorkshire Day is all about celebrating our heritage, our humour and, of course, our outstanding local produce.

Stephen Fleming, owner of George & Joseph, is ready to celebrate Yorkshire Day

“At George & Joseph, our mission is to expand peoples appreciation of great cheeses and we’re always hoping to introduce them to something new. We have an amazing collection of artisan cheesemakers in our region so we saw Yorkshire Day as the perfect opportunity to shine a light on their cheeses.

“Whether you're cheese-curious or hungry to learn more, grab your flat cap and join the Yorkshire Day fun this Friday!”

The offer will run from shop opening at 9am on Friday until closing time at 5pm or once all 50 free cheese portions have been claimed. There’ll also be extra tasters on the counter throughout the day for shoppers to try, as well as a chance to chat all things cheese with the team.

George & Joseph Cheesemongers has been proudly championing Yorkshire producers since opening in 2013, and stocks a wide range of artisan cheeses from across the region and beyond.