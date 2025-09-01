Samata Pilates Welcomes New Batley Studio
Located on Hick Lane Batley, the studio was built on the belief that movement should feel good for every body type and every fitness level. Samata Pilates disrupts the industry by stripping away the aesthetics associated with Pilates by bringing something real and relatable.
The new Batley space is set in an intimate 450sq foot studio which is equipped with 6 reformer beds, each fitted with jumpboards to allow for high-energy, cardio-style classes. With offerings of female only and male only sessions, available with a free first class offer for men to help defeat outdated perceptions around Pilates.
Classes are designed for every stage:
- Foundations – A supportive introduction ideal for those new to Reformer Pilates. Sessions focus on building confidence and learning the equipment at a comfortable pace.
- Fundamentals – A beginner-friendly option with more flow and energy, great for those looking to challenge themselves a little more.
- Elevate – An intermediate-level class designed to strengthen, stretch and push your limits with more complex movements and faster transitions.
Jamila Karolia, founder of Samata Pilates, says: “My goal has always been to build a community of individuals who value health and wellbeing. We’re proud to strip away the polished, social media style that Pilates can often showcase and instead replace it with strength, confidence and a community.
“Pilates has been around since the 1920s and is here to stay regardless of trends - we’re here to support our customers through every session, no matter their fitness level. We want them to feel seen and leave with a smile.”
With nearly a decade of experience as a personal trainer, Jamila brings a wealth of expertise in fitness and movement. Having worked in gyms and led boot camps and online sessions during lockdown, she has supported hundreds of individuals in achieving their goals. Many clients who were new to Pilates have since made the switch from traditional gym routines, reporting benefits such as improved core strength, reduced tension, and relief from lower back pain.
Both branches prides themselves on curating intimate sessions where customers are comfortable and able to ask for support. The two locations also offer private Pilates party packages for birthdays and team socials - complete with tailored sessions and the option to add extras like DJs, refreshments or goody bags.
With free parking, fresh fruit provided in class, and a focus on building confidence rather than chasing perfection, Samata Pilates is about more than just fitness, it’s a space to feel seen and supported.
Samata Pilates - Hickwell Mills, Hick Lane, Batley, WF17 5td
Weekdays mornings with classes as early at 7.30am up to 12.30pm. Evenings classes range between 5.15pm and 8.45pm.
Weekend classes run between 9am and 1pm
The sessions for both studios along with the timetable is available on the website: https://samatapilates.co.uk/ .