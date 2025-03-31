Running club helping people overcome addiction is hosting Easter charity Fun Run

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leeds running club with a difference is hosting a charity fun run to help local food banks.

Recovery Runners was set up by Dean Smith and Jamie Heselden, both from Leeds. They created the group after running helped them during their recovery from alcoholism, wanting to help others with substance addiction benefit from physical activity and support from other members.

The club now welcomes anyone who wants to build physical activity into their recovery, or use its benefits to improve their mental health.

The group meets between 9.30 and 10am every Sunday at Halton Moor Amateur Boxing Club, with run leaders offering runs for a range of ability levels, from Couch to 5k up to 10k for more established runners. Accessibility is a huge factor, with participants asked to pay just a pound to cover costs.

Easter fun run info

The Easter run will leave the club at 10am on April 13, and runners are welcome to bring an Easter Egg or food donation for local foodbanks. The club’s ambassadors include Triathlete Bret Crossley, boxer Jack Bateson, former pro footballer Noel Whelan, and Deputy Mayor Alison Lowe O.B.E., some of whom will be in attendance on the day.

Founders Dean and Jamie said: “We're hoping our Easter Fun Run will be a huge success, and a great opportunity to encourage people to come along and see what we’re about. Recovery Runners is a safe, non-judgemental space for everyone - you don’t need to have tried running before - just head down for a brew and meet some of our ambassadors and members”.

For more information, follow Recovery Runners on Instagram.