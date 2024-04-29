Ruby DeLong to dazzle Leeds with one-woman show 'Painting The Town Ruby'
West Yorkshire drag artist and Drag Idol runner-up Ruby DeLong is set to dazzle audiences in Leeds with her sensational one-woman show, Painting The Town Ruby. Following the sold-out success and rave reviews of the show's February debut, Ruby is ecstatic to bring her magical performance to the city where her drag odyssey began.
Painting The Town Ruby promises a vibrant blend of uproarious stand-up comedy, outrageously campy performances, and captivating tales. Ruby's charm and wit are sure to captivate audiences as she shares her journey and showcases her exceptional talent on stage. The show revolves around everyone's favorite subject—Ruby herself.
In her own words, Ruby DeLong invites attendees to "prepare for uproarious stand-up comedy, outrageously campy performances, and captivating tales, all revolving around everyone's favorite subject, me." With her larger-than-life personality and magnetic stage presence, this event is not to be missed.
The performance will take place at HiFi Club Leeds on June 21, 2024, with doors opening at 18:00 and the show running until 22:00. Attendees can enjoy cabaret-style seating with intervals, allowing for plenty of time to indulge in libations.
Tickets for Painting The Town Ruby are available for £9. Don't miss the chance to experience Ruby DeLong's unforgettable show as she brings her flair and sparkle to Leeds.
Tickets available via FATSOMA