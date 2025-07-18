Rose Wharf and University Centre Leeds collaborate to showcase local artistic talent

Rose Wharf acted as the inspiration for the students' final projects

Rose Wharf, the newly refurbished landmark office building in the heart of Leeds’ innovation district, recently hosted a unique public exhibition showcasing artwork by MA students from University Centre Leeds’ School of Creative Arts, based at its new Mabgate campus opening in September.

Three of the students drew direct inspiration from the building’s rich history and present-day transformation as part of their final-year projects for MA Creative Practice modules including Collaborative Practice and Major Project.

A Grade II listed former flax mill dating back to 1831, Rose Wharf stands as a powerful symbol of Leeds’ industrial heritage brought into the present. With its warehouse-style architecture, exposed brickwork, and vaulted ceilings, the building has been carefully reimagined by long-time owners Caddick, into a modern workplace and leisure destination.

A space built on hard work, creativity and ambition, Rose Wharf has been the perfect subject for the next generation of artists looking to explore history, innovation and the changing face of the city through their work.

In partnership with the HE Creative Arts Department at University Centre Leeds, postgraduate students developed a series of site-responsive artworks inspired by Rose Wharf’s architecture, history, and future. These pieces formed part of their end-of-year assessments and were unveiled during a special exhibition held onsite on July 15th.

The event welcomed friends, families, art enthusiasts, and members of the public to see how the next generation of Leeds-based artists interpreted the dynamic transformation of one of the city’s most distinctive office spaces.

Hollie Shackleton, Associate Director at Caddick, said; “We wanted to find a meaningful way of connecting Rose Wharf with the local creative community. Working with the students has been a brilliant experience, particularly seeing their bold and original interpretations of the space.

“It’s been great to jointly celebrate the building’s rich history and the contribution that it has made to this area of Leeds, and in particular to explore how we can continue to reimagine and transform Rose Wharf to provide a lasting legacy.”

The initiative reflects Rose Wharf’s ongoing commitment to supporting local talent and cultural engagement, while offering emerging artists valuable real-world exposure as they prepare for professional creative careers.

Naomi Francis of University Centre Leeds added: “We were proud to be part of this exciting collaboration between University Centre Leeds’ HE Creative Arts and Caddick, as part of the redevelopment of the iconic Rose Wharf building.

“Emerging artists from our MA and BA programmes were commissioned to produce unique artworks that honour Rose Wharf’s rich history as a flax mill while embracing its transformation into a vibrant, modern office and social hub.

“This partnership not only celebrates Leeds’ heritage but also creates incredible opportunities for new talent, strengthening the connection between education and industry. We were delighted to invite everyone to our exhibition at Rose Wharf to celebrate the students’ work and enjoy this beautiful space.”

To find out more about Rose Wharf, visit: https://rosewharfleeds.co.uk/.