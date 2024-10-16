Rhinos Brew Café: Supporting Armed Forces Veterans in Leeds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Rhinos Brew Veterans Cafe aims to provide Armed Forces veterans in Leeds with weekly sessions focusing on education, social engagement, wellbeing and physical activity in a welcoming, accessible and safe venue.

Developed collaboratively with both injured and non-injured veterans, these sessions leverage the impact of sports to address loneliness, isolation, and enhance mental, physical, and emotional wellbeing.

The space is funded by the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust’s Force For Change programme and has been supported by players from the Leeds Rhinos Women’s team who are currently serving in the Armed Forces, alongside veterans who now play for the charity’s physical disability and wheelchair teams.

Leeds Rhinos PDRL Coach, Simon Brown, who served with the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, commented on the initiative: “Sport is a key part of the military, helping us to bond and build relationships, but also a way to release.

The Rhinos Brew Veterans Café is held every Thursday at AMT Headingley Stadium.

“It also is a key part of how we transition and keep connections with our local communities.

“Both playing and supporting sport means we always have a connection to where we came from, so the Leeds Rhinos Foundation providing this safe space is so important, giving the veterans in our community an opportunity to socialise and interact with likeminded people.”

Each 90-minute session comprises of an activity phase, followed by a social opportunity complemented with refreshments. Co-designed with veterans, these activities range from educational workshops on healthy living, to tours of AMT Headingley Stadium and physical activity experiences like Wheelchair Rugby League taster sessions.

These activities not only foster connections but also act as pathways, guiding participants towards additional opportunities and support in the wider community and through other Leeds Rhinos Foundation programmes. ‘Rhinos Brew,’ standing as an inclusive initiative, mirrors the broader commitment of the charity to embrace everyone and their abilities.

The sessions are held in the Leeds Rhinos Foundations’ Keith Howard Community Hub, AMT Headingley Stadium, every Thursday from 2-4pm.

If you are interested in getting involved, please contact [email protected]