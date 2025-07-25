Rex-cellent free event set to be dino-mighty

Visitors can meet the giant, roaming Walkersaurus-rex and her two babies for free every Thursday, Friday and Saturday this summer holidays from now onwards.

The Dino Walk Discovery Dig site is also open where little adventurers can brush through the sand to find giant dinosaur fossils daily.

Free limited edition Dino Walk sweets will be on offer each event day with free face painting every Friday and Saturday.

And each week will have the crowning glory of the Princesses of Trinity adding some royal sparkle every Friday, where two different cosplay characters will be on hand for free photo opps, meet and greets, storytimes and sing alongs near Costa and New Look.

The fun takes place 11am to 3pm, with breaks, every event day up until Saturday August 30.

Lucy Grice, Marketing Manager at Trinity Walk, said: “We launched these two new events last summer and the response was brilliant, so both have returned for another bite of the action.

“By running over three days each week, it gives everyone the chance to come and meet our dinosaurs for free. And with the princesses appearing weekly on rotation, it means each week is someone new.”

Friday August 29 will see a princess finale from 11am to 2pm where all 10 will appear for a brief performance near Burger King before heading off in pairs to different locations where youngsters can grab a picture and meet their royal legends.

For more visit trinitywalk.com/events

