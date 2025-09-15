Renowned Disney Traditions creator Jim Shore to visit Clintons White Rose
In-store from 1pm – 4pm, Jim will be greeting guests and signing items from his many collectable collections.
Since 2001, Jim Shore’s unmistakable style has earned him a legion of fans across the glove, with creations spanning incredible names such as Disney, Peanuts, The Grinch, and Warner Bros, as well as the iconic Heartwood Creek collections.
Artist Jim Shore said: “I’m really looking forward to my signing event at Clintons. I don’t get to travel to Europe as often as I’d like so it’ll be great being there, seeing old friends and making new ones.”
Ashleigh Kellett, Deputy Centre Director at White Rose Shopping Centre, added: “We can’t wait to welcome Jim Shore to White Rose, and we’re delighted that he’s chosen our Clintons store for one of his very few European signing events. Jim Shore’s creations evoke such charm and nostalgia, and we know this is something our guests will really look forward to.”
The Jim Shore signing event will take place from 1pm – 4pm at Clintons, White Rose Shopping Centre.