Reinventing the wheels: Jorvik Tricycles unveils brand-new showroom in York

The new showroom will be open to the public for the Grand Opening on the 23rd and 24th February from 10am to 4pm. Admission is free, and all ages and abilities are welcome

The new 6,000 sq ft bespoke showroom, situated in Millfield Industrial Estate, offers customers the opportunity to try a new tricycle in situ thanks to the purpose built 20m x 6m indoor test track that mimics a real life road. Complete with traffic lights and a zebra crossing, the state-of-the-art test track gives customers a fully immersive experience in riding a Jorvik tricycle in the safety of the showroom.

Visitors to the new showroom will have the opportunity to try the full Jorvik Tricycles range, from road tricycles to mountain trikes and discover the joy of three wheels. Visitors will also have a chance to speak to experts from the Jorvik Tricycles team about the products and understand the key features of each model. As well as the indoor track, the showroom is also fully furnished offering plenty of breakout space. Parking is available on site and refreshments will also be on offer throughout the event. Any on the day sales will also benefit from a 10 per cent discount.

Jorvik Tricycles unveils new showroom

Founder and Managing Director James Walker set up Jorvik Tricycles ten years ago following his father’s Parkinson’s diagnosis, which put the brakes on his personal independence. Desperate to help his father rediscover his freedom, James created a product that helped him discover a new, safe way of getting around. Jorvik Tricycles is now one of Europe’s leading producers of electric tricycles and boasts eleven unique models, including road-safe tricycles and mountain trikes for tougher terrain.

Discussing the new bespoke showroom, James says: “I’m delighted to reveal the new showroom. Our unique indoor test track will give customers the opportunity to test ride our trikes all year round, no matter the weather.

“We hope this new showroom will help us to continue to offer a bespoke and personalised service to our customers. I can’t wait to see the track being used and to give our customers an immersive experience to try out the full range of tricycles.”

A brand new Jorvik tricycle will also be up for grabs. Just by signing in, one of the attendees will be randomly drawn to win their very own non-electric tricycle free of charge.

The showroom also has a variety of accessories available to purchase, including a new range of Oxford bike accessories. For those who can’t attend the grand opening, the new showroom, test track and workshop will be open Monday to Friday between 9am to 5pm and appointments can be made via email or on the website. Helmets will be provided for all test rides.

For more information on the free grand opening and to shop the full range of Jorvik Tricycles, please visit: www.jorviktricycles.com