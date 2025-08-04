Ready, steady, Brigg Bake!

Bellway Homes is marking the official opening of its four bed Forester and four bed Farrier show homes at Buttercross Meadows in Brigg on Saturday 6th September, with a bake-off competition and is inviting local bakers – no matter what their experience – to enter.

Taking place at the new Bellway development off Wrawby Road on the outskirts of the Lincolnshire town; bakers are being asked to bring their culinary delights to the main showroom from 11am, where Deputy Mayor, Paul McCormick will judge the creations before presenting the winner with a Luxury Bakers Hamper, including a Smeg Stand Mixer along with other baking delights, which is worth over £250.

Emma Fitton-Cook, Bellway Yorkshire’s sales manager, said: “Our aim when we develop anywhere isn’t just to build homes, it’s to build new communities – and in every community, there is that someone who bakes the most amazing sweet treats.”

“Whether you’re a master of light and airy sponges; can create melt in your mouth rich and fudgy brownies; or can bake a loaf that Paul Hollywood would be proud of; the Buttercross Meadow’s Brigg Bake Off is the perfect platform to share your passion for baking. And, of course, view our new Forester and Farrier show homes complete with stunning fitted kitchens that are perfect for any baker!”

Bellway 2024 bake off winner Lucille de Villiers

To enter, all wannabe bakers need to do is e-mail [email protected] to express interest and then bring their baking down to the Wrawby Road development at 11am on Saturday 6th September.

When complete, Buttercross Meadows will consist of 290 three- and four-bedroom homes, which Bellway says will ensure it appeals to buyers from all walks of life – from first-time buyers to growing families; downsizers to investors looking to enter the strong rental market in the area.

All of the homes on Buttercross Meadows are from Bellway’s Artisan Collection, which showcases the best in contemporary home design. This ever-evolving selection of homes has been developed using customer feedback to create a new generation of properties that are perfectly suited to today’s homebuyer; while at the same time celebrating the Artisan traditions at the heart of Bellway and its commitment to delivering the highest standard of modern living.

For further information on Buttercross Meadows, visit www.bellway.co.uk, call 01652 784875 or visit the show home which is open Thursday to Monday from 10am to 5pm.