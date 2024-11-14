Reader discount for NSPCC Walk for Children Leeds
This is the first time that an event like this has been organised by the charity for Walk for Children, but people across the UK have joined walks in their local areas every Christmas since 2020 and raised more than £460,000 for the NSPCC.
Yorkshire is proud to be hosting the pilot on Sunday, December 8, at Roundhay Park, and hopes to welcome hundreds of people to walk a 5km or 3km fully accessible route through the beautiful park.
It’s a simple fundraiser, but we hope it will be the first of many and hope families and friends will come together for a fun, relaxing walk to support vital NSPCC services like Childline.
Last Christmas, Childline delivered around 5,500 counselling sessions to children. On average, a child contacts the service every 45 seconds, so it’s vital counsellors are there around the clock, even at Christmas.
Everyone who takes part in the walk will receive an NSPCC t-shirt, and children go free. There will be fun events for all the family on the day –Santa will be on site, along with one or two other special guests.
If you sign up now, you can use the code NOVEMBER to get one free adult place on the walk too –click here to sign up or search online for NSPCC Walk for Children Leeds.