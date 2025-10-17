Reach new heights this Christmas: CrowdedHouse celebrates its first festive season

Credit_ CrowdedHouse launch bespoke Christmas menu

Celebrate Christmas in style as CrowdedHouse, Leeds’ newest luxury rooftop destination opens its doors for its first Christmas in the city.

Launching from 17 November, the all-day venue will unveil its festive menus, available throughout the season for both lunch and dinner. Featuring a carefully curated selection of festive favourites with a contemporary twist, guests can expect indulgent dishes, handcrafted cocktails, 90’s inspired decorations and a spectacular city backdrop.

Whether it’s an intimate gathering or a large Christmas party, CrowdedHouse offers a range of private and semi-private spaces for groups of 18 to 330 guests across two floors, including the restaurant, lounge, private dining room, and rooftop terrace.

Available for private hire Monday to Saturday (9am–9pm) and Sundays (10.30am–6.30pm), CrowdedHouse provides the perfect setting for any Christmas celebration, with only a deposit and minimum spend required.

Crafted by Head Chef and AA Rosette winner Simon Jewitt, the three course Christmas set menu priced from £45 features the finest seasonal favourites, with highlights including confit chicken terrine, smoked caesar dressing, caper jam and chicken fat brioche as well as a Baileys choux bun, chocolate orange glaze and cinnamon ice cream. For more casual dining, guests can choose from the festive canapes and small plates menu designed for sharing.

To complement the menus, bespoke festive drinks packages, including wines and champagnes from Corney & Barrow and LWC are available alongside Christmas cocktails such as chocolate orange martinis and a mulled wine bellinis.

Dinner and private hire reservations are now open, to book a table please visit: www.thecrowdedhouse.co.uk

To book directly, please email CrowdedHouse: [email protected]