Ravenser Odd exhibition travels across the Humber

The captivating history of Ravenser Odd, a once-thriving town built on an island at the mouth of the Humber, is now on tour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exhibition, Ravenser Odd: The Sunken Island of the Humber, invites visitors to explore the rise and fall of this medieval town, known for its sudden wealth, accusations of piracy, and eventual disappearance beneath the waves.

The exhibition launched at Spurn Discovery Centre in September 2024, before moving to Withernsea Library, where it was on display until December. The response from the public has been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the exhibition as both "fascinating and informative."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2025, the exhibition will continue its journey across the region. It will be on display at Cleethorpes Library from Wednesday 5 - Monday 31 March, during normal opening hours. After Cleethorpes, the exhibition will move to Grimsby Library, where it will run from Wednesday 2 - Wednesday 30 April.

Ravenser Odd exhibition

Accompanying the exhibition, Square Peg Hull will host free, hands-on creative workshops, offering the public a chance to engage with the history of Ravenser Odd in a fun and interactive way.

Jemma from Square Peg Hull shared, “We’ve had a fantastic time delivering workshops with a mix of participants, some familiar with Ravenser Odd and others discovering it for the first time. It’s been a great opportunity to discuss the stories and creative works featured in the exhibition. We love seeing how people interpret these historical stories through art.”

Flag-making workshops inspired by Ravenser Odd will take place at Cleethorpes Library on Wednesday 12 March, 2 - 4pm and at Grimsby Library on Saturday 12 April, 10am - 1pm. These drop-in sessions are open to all and suitable for both children and adults, with no advance booking required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Mike Ross, Leader of Hull City Council, said: “Ravenser Odd is an important part of our local heritage, and it’s wonderful to see this exhibition bringing its fascinating history to life and travelling across the Humber to Lincolnshire. This exhibition is a fantastic way for both North East Lincolnshire residents and visitors to explore our rich maritime past and learn about a long-lost town that once played a key role in the Humber region’s economy.”

User (UGC) Submitted

This project is funded by the Higher Education Innovation Fund at the University of Sussex. The exhibition and associated activities are based on research by Professor. Emily Robinson (University of Sussex) and Dr. Kathryn Maude (The National Archives), with support from Hull Maritime and Square Peg Hull.

The exhibition offers a unique opportunity to explore the forgotten history of Ravenser Odd, an island that played a pivotal role in medieval trade and was ultimately lost to the sea. Visitors can learn about the town's rapid rise to wealth, its connection to piracy, and the reasons behind its eventual disappearance.

For more details on the exhibition schedule and upcoming workshops, please visit maritimehull.co.uk