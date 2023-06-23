Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Professional Boxing Returning to Elland Road

Professional boxing is to return to Elland Road in Leeds this weekend.
By James BovingtonContributor
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 14:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 14:39 BST
Serge Ambomo. Picture James WilliamsonSerge Ambomo. Picture James Williamson
Mark Bateson's West Yorkshire Boxing Promotions and west Leeds boxing club Camp Detox have announce their first professional boxing show in Leeds for 2023.

The six bout event, at the LUFC Banqueting Suite at Elland Road on Saturday June 24, will feature Ishmael Davis fighting Serge Ambomo from Cameroon over six rounds.

A spokesperson for the promoters said: “Davis intends to remain undefeated with this match hopefully being his 11th win in a five-year professional career and plans to use this bout as a springboard for regional title fights."

Five other boxers managed by either Mark Bateson or Danny Thornton are all looking to remain undefeated in their boxing careers at this venue.

These are Josh Wisher, Jack Bagnall, Conor Doherty and Francis Kershaw all from West Yorkshire and Willy Harrison from York.

The spokesperson added: “All are strong prospects, aiming to climb high in their respective divisional rankings and all intend for Saturday's matches to showcase their boxing skills and talent with exhilarating and possibly explosive but certainly entertaining performances, making it clear just how tough they are.”

The boxers have nominated local children's charity Candlelighters as the charity for the event.

"They hope that their boxing skills and entertaining fighting courage will encourage those in attendance to donate enthusiastically to such a worthy cause.”

