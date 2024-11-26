Primrose House Care Home to host ‘Big Light Switch On’ with Hull City footballer James Scott

Primrose House Care Home is delighted to announce their 'Big Light Switch On' event on December 1, featuring James Scott, a star player from Hull City Football Club. James will have the honor of switching on the Christmas lights, marking the start of the festive season at Primrose House.

The event promises to be a memorable occasion, with James leading the countdown to the grand illumination of the Christmas tree, bringing festive joy to all residents and visitors. This special celebration is a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy the excitement of the holiday season.

In addition to the light switch-on, guests can look forward to festive music, live entertainment, and seasonal treats as everyone comes together to celebrate. The atmosphere will be warm and welcoming, offering a perfect opportunity for residents, families, and the local community to enjoy the spirit of Christmas.

Primrose House Care Home warmly invites the local community to join them for this festive occasion and to help spread the holiday cheer.