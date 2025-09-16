Planet Sport and Doza Consulting to unveil revolutionary app building kit at Leeds Digital Festival

Sports media and technology company Planet Sport, in collaboration with Doza Consulting, will showcase its new Mobile Development Kit (MDK) at Leeds Digital Festival 2025.

Designed to streamline and accelerate mobile app development, the MDK will take centre stage in the live workshop How to Build an App in 90 Minutes on Wednesday, September 24, from 5:30-8pm at Platform Building, New Station Street, Leeds.

The session will give attendees a behind-the-scenes look at real-time app creation, showing how the MDK makes it faster and easier to design, build, and deploy fully functional applications.

Aimed at developers, product managers, and digital leaders, the technology empowers teams to move from concept to product in a fraction of the usual time.

Leading the workshop will be Planet Sport’s Chief Technology Officer and Senior Product Manager Tim Lewis and Mike Dwyer respectively, along with Doza Consulting’s Anjali Trace and Nathan Betts. They will demonstrate the technology’s ability to simplify complex tasks across coding, UI/UX, and deployment.

"Our Mobile Development Kit makes app building faster, smarter, and more accessible," said Dwyer. "This workshop will show how ideas can be transformed into a live product in minutes, not months."

Doza Director Mike Silverstone added: "We’re excited to collaborate on this launch. The MDK is a powerful example of how the right tooling can remove barriers, speed up delivery, and unlock innovation for teams across Leeds’ thriving tech community and beyond."

Attendance is free, but spaces are limited. Interested participants are encouraged to register early via Eventbrite to secure their spot.

This workshop is part of the 10th anniversary of Leeds Digital Festival, which this year will feature more than 230 events celebrating innovation, collaboration, and growth across the city’s digital sector.

To secure your spot, visit: https://bit.ly/build-an-app-in-90-minutes