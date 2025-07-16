PJ Staffing and Blayds Bar unite for Leeds Pride 2025 with proud sponsorship, personal meaning and a message of togetherness

Leeds Pride is back – bigger, bolder and bursting with colour – and this year, PJ Staffing is proudly sponsoring events at the beating heart of it all: Blayds Bar in Blayds Yard.

With stages lighting up Lower Briggate and a packed schedule of DJs, drag, and dancing, Leeds Pride 2025 promises a weekend of unity and celebration. Blayds Yard will be home to its own electric stage, hosted on Saturday 19th July by fan favourites Minnie Bar and Daisy DuPont, with entertainment running all weekend long.

At the centre of the action is Paul Evans, award-winning Managing Director of PJ Staffing and proud sponsor of event staff for Blayds’ Pride events. “This is more than a sponsorship,” says Paul. “It’s deeply personal.” Paul is engaged to Duncan McCallum, owner of the legendary Blayds Bar, and together they’re championing visibility, inclusion, and love in all its forms.

Their relationship is one rooted in resilience. Duncan was widowed three years ago, and has since continued to grow Blayds Bar with strength, heart, and the unwavering support of Leeds’ LGBTQIA+ community. “Blayds is stronger than ever because of the people who make it what it is,” says Duncan. “This Pride is a celebration of that love and loyalty.”

PJ Staffing has sponsored the outdoor bar, staff uniforms, and main stage at Blayds Yard – all in the spirit of celebrating diversity. As two openly gay business owners, Paul and Duncan are proud to create inclusive spaces where LGBTQIA+ voices are uplifted, trans rights are supported, and everyone is welcome.

And it’s been a huge year for PJ Staffing. Paul was recently named Temporary Staffing Solutions MD of the Year 2025, and PJ Staffing scooped up Recruitment Agency of the Year – Yorkshire and the Client Services Excellence Award at the SME News UK Enterprise Awards 2025.

To honour the spirit of the weekend, local LGBTQIA+ artist Jo Hartley was commissioned by Paul to create a bespoke artwork titled Togetherness With Pride – a name chosen by Duncan. The artwork will be displayed on stage and auctioned on Sunday 21st July in aid of Candlelighters, a charity close to the couple’s hearts. Jo previously contributed to the ‘Pink It Up’ fundraiser in June.

Paul and Duncan would like to wish a safe, joyful and unforgettable Pride to all the venues helping bring Leeds to life this weekend – including Queens Court & Pride Leeds, Viaduct, Fibre, The New Penny, Bridge Bar, Farrands, The Society and many more.

As they prepare for what’s already being dubbed the wedding event of the year at York Racecourse this September, the couple also look ahead to 2026 – marking 20 years of Leeds Pride on Lower Briggate.

Togetherness. Pride. Love. That’s what this weekend is all about.