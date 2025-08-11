‘Peace Rabbi’ Douglas Charing visits THE FLOWER SHOW Palestine fundraiser
Following in the footsteps of the late Rudi Leavor of Bradford’s reform synagogue, Rabbi Charing is deeply committed to peace and interfaith dialogue and co-operation, and wishes to speak out about the state of Israel’s actions against its Palestinian population.
The Shalom Salaam Trust’s priority is to support Gaza’s children – so children who come along to the exhibition are invited to paint flowers to sell within the exhibition.
Rabbi Charing and his wife will be greeted by members of the Quaker community and some of the voluntary invigilators and artists including Bingley-based artist Michele Russell. As curator Sue Vickerman explains, “flowers are about joy, peace and hope, plus flower art is easy to buy as gifts; most of us love receiving flowers.” THE FLOWER SHOW coincides with the Dales tourist town’s famous Flower Pot Festival.
'Reconciliation' by Bradford artist Sue Wilde
The show made an incredible £3,000 on its opening day.
All texts and signage is in Arabic, Hebrew and English to symbolically reach out across faith communities.
As Sue Vickerman says, “buying these beautiful floral works which are priced for every pocket is a way to do at least one small thing.”
Date & time: Wed August 13, 2025 at 10.30am
Location: Quaker Meeting House, Kirkgate, Settle BD24 9DX
Exhibition runs daily 11am to 5pm until Sunday 17th Aug (inc)