Pauline Quirke MBE to open new performing arts academy in Leeds!

Pauline Quirke Academy (PQA) is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest performing arts academy, PQA Leeds North & Bardsey, on Saturday, 21st September 2024. Located at Bardsey Primary Academy, this vibrant new academy will be led by the talented and dedicated Principal, Laura Nicholson, alongside a team of experienced industry professionals.

PQA Leeds North & Bardsey offers a unique performing arts experience for young people aged 6-18, with classes taking place every Saturday at Bardsey Primary Academy. Students will explore a range of creative disciplines through the academy’s renowned three-module approach, which includes Musical Theatre, Comedy & Drama, and Film & Television. For younger children aged 4-5, PQA offers the Poppets programme, an early introduction to the world of performing arts, designed to inspire and nurture budding talent.

Principal Laura Nicholson, who also runs PQA Leeds East, brings a wealth of knowledge and passion to this new venture. Laura’s love for performing arts was sparked as a child by her own teachers, and she is thrilled to share this passion with the next generation of young performers.

Laura trained at the prestigious Trinity Laban Conservatoire and has worked extensively across the north of England as a performer and workshop leader. Her career includes several years as a core member of Qdos Dance Theatre, where she devised and performed issue-based work for young audiences throughout the UK. In addition to her professional stage experience, Laura is a qualified secondary school teacher with 17 years of experience in performing arts education. She has worked in school leadership, delivered training to teachers, and continues to lead national performance projects as an advocate for the transformative power of the arts.

Laura commented: “I’m incredibly proud to be opening PQA Leeds North & Bardsey and can’t wait to welcome our students. Performing arts have the ability to transform lives, build confidence, and create lasting friendships. Our academy will be a space where young people can express themselves, develop new skills, and experience the joy of performing with others.”

PQA Leeds North & Bardsey welcomes students from Bardsey, Wetherby, Boston Spa, and the surrounding villages in North Leeds.

Parents can book a free taster session at the new academy by visiting: https://www.pqacademy.com/academies/leeds-bardsey/.