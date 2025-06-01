Paul Pashley brings big band energy to a Britpop classic
South Yorkshire’s own Paul Pashley is stepping boldly back into the spotlight with Swings a 21st Century Thing—a live album that fuses the swagger of the Rat Pack with the grit and heart of Yorkshire. The project launches with its first single, a brassy, high-energy big band reinvention of Pulp’s “Disco 2000”, an incredible fresh cover for the Big Band stage and the spotlight.
This isn’t swing stuck in the past—it’s Yorkshire-made, brass-driven, and future-facing.
Produced by Tim A. Duncan and recorded live with some of the UK’s top session musicians, “Disco 2000” blends rich horns, modern edge, and a sharp sense of storytelling. It’s Britpop, but not as you know it.
“I’ve always carried South Yorkshire with me—its edge, its humour, its pride,” says Pashley. “This album is about bringing that to the front—with Italian fire, big brass, and a bit of cheek.”
FROM WORKING MEN’S CLUBS TO WORLD STAGES
Born and raised in Arbourthorne, Sheffield, Pashley cut his teeth in the clubs and venues of South Yorkshire, long before appearing on national TV or jetting off to sing for global audiences.
His swing version of Arctic Monkeys’ “I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor” earned viral attention and cemented him as a crossover name in the UK jazz scene—bringing jazz to a new generation of listeners.
Over the years, he’s:
- Shared stages with orchestras, bands, and stars across the UK and abroad
- Performed around the world at elite events and private galas
- Sung for the likes of Wayne & Coleen Rooney at their headline-making wedding
- Earned BBC radio play and critical acclaim for his genre-bending covers and original material
Despite the accolades, Pashley’s music remains grounded in the spirit and soul of South Yorkshire—raw, honest, and unmistakably local.
SWINGING INTO THE FUTURE
With Swings a 21st Century Thing, Pashley isn’t just reviving big band—he’s reimagining it. The album swings from Harry Styles to Nat King Cole, bringing timeless orchestration to fresh, unexpected places.
It’s jazz with grit. Swing with swagger. A Yorkshire-made sound for the modern stage.