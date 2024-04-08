Patient of fifteen year time to say thank you
and live on Freeview channel 276
In 2009, Jamie Boyle, at the age of 29, was diagnosed with an incurable blood cancer and told that his life span with this condition would be fifteen years.
Fifteen years later James is still going strong and supporting various charities, he says this is mainly due to the support he has received from the staff at the Bexley Wing at St. James Hospital.
Back in February he nominated two nurses for an Iris Award, resulting in them both winning. Now he wants to thank the whole of Bexley Wing for the care over the past fifteen years.
To do this Jamie is hosting a Charity Football Event to say thank you and hopefully to raise some money for Friends of the Leeds Centre for Leukaemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma. This charity has been funding vital equipment and support since 1979.
The Football Match on Sunday 19th May (KO 2-PM)
£5 Entry
U16's and NHS staff free with ID
Heffernan Utilities Stadium
St. Giles Road
HD6 2PL
Jamie has been a Brighouse Town supporter for the last five years they really have supported him on this journey. The club have been helping out on this football event with food, bar service and even raffle prizes.
There will also be an online auction with some really amazing prizes including 2x Live Lounge Access Ticket for Blondie.
Every donation to this cause will help. Thank you in advance.