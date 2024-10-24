Party hard, pay less. Affordable festival offers life-line to 18-25 year olds with new ticket prices

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Greenbelt Festival offers life-line to 18-25 year olds looking to make sense of big issues such as the Middle East conflict, AI, climate emergency, LQBTQ+ rights, and mental health issues. Greenbelt hits back at escalating ticket costs with new 18-25 year old tickets from £120.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you’re a festival-going 18-25 year old then Greenbelt Festival has your back. It’s created a brand new ticketing scheme aimed specifically at 18-25 years making sure you get to play more and pay less next summer.

Greenbelt’s new ticketing prices start at just £120 for an 18-25 year old for the full weekend. You can spread the cost too. Sign-up to Greenbelt’s interest-free payment plan before the end of October, and pay just £12 per month. The ticket tier deadlines are super-simple: buy your ticket by Christmas it’s £120, by Easter it’s £130, by Greenbelt it’s £140.

Why come to Greenbelt? Party and protest

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greenbelt Festival

Well, it's different from other festivals. As well as one eye on your wallet, Greenbelt’s got the other on you. Each year it strives to create a better festival, one that is representative, inclusive and diverse. It mixes world-renowned artists and headliners with activism, debate and ideas. It’s somewhere you can party and dance the night away but it’s also somewhere you can explore big issues and share your opinions.

From conflict in the Middle East; climate emergency; cost of living crisis; AI; sustainability; LGBTQ+ rights; and mental health, no topic is too big. Greenbelt offers a chance to explore and debate these issues in a safe environment. Rather than feel alone or overwhelmed, Greenbelt encourages debate and discourse. In a world that can feel very difficult to navigate, Greenbelt’s somewhere to belong, a home where you can be exactly who you’re meant to be, not just tolerated but celebrated.

The 2024 line-up included punk grime-duo Bob Vylan; Grammy Award winner Corinne Bailey Rae; criminal justice activists Lady Unchained; rapper Testament; drag legend Flamy Grant; Beth Singler on the future of AI and digital religion; Kate Raworth on Doughnut Economics, to name just a few. And then there was the late-night partying at Greenbelt’s Hot House venue with DJs Guvna B and DJ Shlomo, and the infamous Glitter Ball. Here’s to 21 - 24 2025 August and a long weekend of life-affirming activism and unforgettable parties! See you in the fields!