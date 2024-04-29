Paradox Orchestra perform at Huddersfield Town Hall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The orchestra, which was founded in 2020, has forged a reputation for staging breath-taking concerts that put a classical twist on rock, pop, RnB, Drum & Bass and dance hits.

Many of the musicians have played with the biggest acts in pop, such as Ed Sheeran, Louis Tomlinson, Marc Almond, and Little Mix.

Michael Sluman, 33, founded Paradox Orchestra, said: “We promise a soulful, enriching, uplifting, entertaining and inclusive experience.”

Paradox Orchestra is passionate about hosting concerts in the heart of the communities the musicians live and work in, with accessible central venues such as cathedrals and town halls.

Diane Watkinson, Audience Development Manager at Kirklees Council said, “we are thrilled to have programmed such an exciting orchestra that will appeal to young and old alike. It is great to use the Town Hall as an engaging space to celebrate new musical talent of the highest calibre and attract new audiences to the Town Hall.”

Michael Sluman is a graduate of Leeds Conservatoire and enrolled in a PhD at the Royal Academy of Music.

The Paradox Orchestra has an inhouse team of orchestrators, DJ's, musical arrangers, and tech staff, to tailor new musical shows. The orchestra has just signed up to do a series of immersive, orchestral shows across Yorkshire.

Michael added: “We want to demystify classical music and reach younger, and hard-to-reach audiences to make it accessible, enriching and fun. We have employed over a hundred local musicians in the last three years, whilst promoting inclusiveness, diversity, accessibility, and equal opportunities. Classical music is for all.”

Michael spent his twenties playing guest principal oboe in professional orchestras all over the world, performing in major concert Halls at locations such as Sydney, Tokyo, Seoul, Berlin, Dallas, Los Angeles, Granada, and New York.

A BBC Next Generation Artist, he’s also worked in jazz, with projects at the Barbican for the London Jazz Festival and North Sea Jazz Festival, performing with a hip hop orchestra with LA session composer, Miguel Atwood-Fergason. He’s also recorded Rob Keeley’s Triple Concerto with the Malaga Philharmonic, which is available from Toccata Records.

He said: “The success of Paradox Orchestra is drawing on my experiences and classical training, while being open minded to new sounds, collaborations, and opportunities, and not being scared to take risks. It’s a win-win as audiences enjoy the music more, while supporting young musicians in the classical profession.”

Paradox Orchestra performs 50 Years of Pink Floyd at Huddersfield Town Hall on 17 May, 7.30pm and Angies Disco on 13 July, 7.30pm, RnB Classics October 31st, 7.30pm. Tickets are available from Event details | Kirklees Council

Other upcoming concerts include:

50 Years of Pink Floyd

May 11th – Selby Abbey

May 17th – Huddersfield Town Hall

November 9th – Unitarian Church, Todmorden

An Orchestral Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

June 29th – Halifax Minster

July 12th – Sheffield Cathedral

September 7th – Selby Abbey

September 14th – Victoria Hall, Grange-over-Sands

September 21st – Leeds Minster

September 29th – Unitarian Church, Todmoreden

October 5th - York Events and Conference Centre

Angies Disco Orchestra

July 13th – Huddersfield Town Hall

August 24th – Unitarian Church, Todmorden

RnB Classics