Paddle UK team amazed by what they found in York

The Paddle UK team, including James Ibbotson, a retired freestyle kayaker, have been taking on the challenge to paddle as many inland waterways as possible.

These include peaceful canals to winding rivers across the UK and can all be found on the PaddlePoints website.

"Getting to view York from the water was great fun," said James.

"We witnessed so much of the city's history, whether that's the Gothic-style Skeldergate Bridge or Clifford's Tower, you get a unique perspective from the river."

We began our trip at Rowntree Park, close to the banks of the River Ouse.

The park has toilet facilities and a mobile cafe selling hot drinks, cakes and ice creams.

York Rowntree Park Club Campsite, belonging to Caravan and Motorhome Club, is also close to the river.

Paddle UK members get a 10% discount on a Caravan and Motorhome Club membership.

The car park is a short walk from the launch point at the River Ouse.

We were joined by Barry from York Canoe Club.

Barry was a former bus tour guide, and had plenty of stories to tell about the area.

After leaving the car park, cross the quiet road towards the bank.

The steps down are a little steep so be careful getting down to the water.

After getting on the river we headed north towards the city of York.

Stay on the River Ouse, don’t take the right on to the River Foss.

Pass under the Gothic-style Skeldergate Bridge, which opened in 1881.

The bridge's parapet has ornate ironwork featuring trefoils, six-pointed stars and the white rose of York.

After you pass Skeldergate Bridge, Tower gardens are on your right.

You can see Clifford’s Tower, which is the largest surviving part of York Castle.

The tower, a 13th-century castle keep, is built on a grass mound, and was used as a prison and royal mint.

The water levels were low on the day we visited, but it was a different story in the winter.

Barry explained how high river levels flooded properties and businesses.

Before passing under Ouse Bridge you’ll see King’s Staith to your right, along with signs for the original ghost walk of York.

The King's Arms is right next to the river, and is also known for being York's most flooded pub.

As you continue, you’ll pass lots of city cruises which can make the water a little choppy.

The river separates Memorial Gardens and Museum Gardens after you pass Station Road bridge.

Paddle until you get to Clifton Bridge, and just beyond is Clifton Sands - a great place to stop for a picnic.

From there, we turned and headed back towards the start point, taking a look at the Millennium Bridge on the way.

Find the full route on PaddlePoints >>

1 . Contributed Paddling is a great way to socialise Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed The route from Rowntree Park to Clifton Bridge and back gives the paddler a great view of York Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Paddling the River Ouse offers a unique view of the city Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Getting in the water near Rowntree Park Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

6 . Contributed York is a great place to explore from the water Photo: Submitted Photo Sales