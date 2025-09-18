“Our performances change the way people see dating forever.”

Educational theatre education company Soundproof Box will deliver an eye-opening interactive performance during Freshers Week in Headingley next month.

The award-winning Red Flags show explores social issues affecting communities and workplaces, mixing theatre and real stories. Its work has now reached over 17,500 people and 13,000 are under 18.

The gripping performances explore coercive control through the eyes of a young couple who meet at a party, revealing how manipulation can escalate in relationships.

The show’s latest format also explores disability as well as domestic abuse. And the audience gets to be part of the action.

Soundproof Box CEO Lise Kay-Bell had a breakdown after surviving two consecutive abusive relationships. She founded the organisation to raise awareness and understanding, as well as helping victims and bystanders feel more empowered to help.

Lise says: “Our shows aim to educate people on how to recognise the early signs of abuse and empower them to make positive relationship choices. We balance tough topics with the language and humour Gen Z viewers need for it to resonate. 1 in 5 children in the UK have lived with an adult who is behaving abusively in the home - we aim to stop those generational cycles of abuse and unhealthy behaviours”.

Red Flags is on 1 October from 7-8.30pm at the HEART centre in Headingley, Leeds. The performances are open to everyone, and people are invited to pay what they feel they can afford for their ticket.

Soundproof Box is funded by the West Yorkshire Mayor’s Safer Community Fund. You can book tickets at soundproofbox.org.