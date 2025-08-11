Opening Date announced for Vue Castleford

Film fans in Castleford don’t have much longer to wait for the ultimate big screen experience to arrive, with doors of the new Vue venue at Xscape Yorkshire set to open on 28 August – and for those wanting to guarantee a seat on the opening day, tickets are now available to book online.

Castleford will be only the second Vue in the UK to bring the brand-new large format experience, EPIC by Vue, to its customers. Offering breath-taking colour and mind-blowing sound on the biggest and best screen in the venue, EPIC will feature new HDR By Barco 4k laser projection and Dolby Atmos three-dimensional audio experience.

Film fans will be able to enjoy a selection of films on the innovative new screen, including the likes of Caught Stealing, The Fantastic Four: First Steps and a special 50th anniversary screening of the original summer blockbuster, Jaws.

Alongside EPIC, Vue Castleford will have 13 other screens, each featuring Vue’s luxury VIP seating.

Vue VIP Seating

The venue will also boast Vue’s new retail concept, Vue Your Way, allowing customers to scan their ticket before moving freely around the food and drink area to build their big screen snacks how they wish, before paying at the self-checkout.

Narinder Shergill, General Manager of Vue UK & Ireland, said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing the next generation of the big screen experience to Castleford. From the innovative Vue Your Way concept providing a seamless beginning when purchasing snacks, to the breathtaking screen and sound in EPIC by Vue, and the comfortable VIP seats throughout the site, we’ve considered every detail when it comes to providing the ultimate experience for our customers here.”

This new Castleford location will mark Vue’s 95th venue across the UK and Ireland and its fourth site in West Yorkshire, continuing the company’s expansion across the territory, where it holds the number one market share.

Vue Castleford will be located at Xscape Yorkshire, which is also home to TenPin, The Escapologist, Pizza Express and Nando’s, offering a range of entertainment and food options for visitors.

Tickets are available at www.myvue.com/castleford, with prices starting from just £5.99 when booked online.