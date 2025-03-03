Olympic legend Alistair Brownlee to reflect on career and life after retirement at Leeds event

Olympic legend Alistair Brownlee MBE is returning to his home town of Leeds this March to speak at an exclusive event hosted by the sport & tech network, Digital Sport North.

The event, titled ‘Chasing Success: An Evening with Alistair Brownlee’, will be held on March 5 in the state-of-the-art School of Arts building in Leeds city centre, in partnership with the Carnegie School of Sport at Leeds Beckett University.

During his talk, Alistair will be shining a light on his career highlights and lessons learnt, his approach to founding and investing in sports tech businesses, and his new ventures ahead.

Rob Powell, Co-Founder of Digital Sport North, said: “The impact Alistair has had on the sports sector and local community is incredible and really reflects what Digital Sport North is all about - bringing good people together. After meeting at various networking events and The Brownlee Foundation fundraisers, it’s great to have him speaking at one of our events now he finally has a bit more time on his hands.”

Alistair Brownlee finishing third in Dubai T100 Triathlon World Championship Final

“We’ve met some fantastic businesses through Alistair, and it’s always brilliant to see the community continue to grow with the new connections and work that comes off the back of these events,” said Andy Roberts, Co-Founder of Digital Sport North.

“I’ve heard numerous positive things about the DSN events, yet I’ve never managed to attend one,” Alistair Brownlee added. “I’ve got a bit more time on my hands now and I’m looking forward to meeting everyone and sharing some of my experiences from the world of sport.”

Alistair Brownlee is a double Olympic triathlon champion and a multiple World, European, and Commonwealth triathlon champion.

While competing at the highest level, he earned a Sports Science and Physiology degree from The University of Leeds, followed by an MSc in Finance from Leeds Metropolitan University.

Both Alistair and his brother, Jonny, have strong Yorkshire roots. They grew up in Horsforth and trained in the Dales.

The brothers founded The Brownlee Foundation in 2014, which has since provided free triathlon experiences to over 65,000 primary school children.

In 2019, they both received honorary doctorates from Leeds Beckett, recognising their services to sport and longstanding relationship with the university.

Throughout his remarkable 18-year career, Alistair has balanced professional competition with co-founding The Brownlee Foundation and investing in emerging sports tech businesses. His passion for sport continues to drive his commitment to fostering innovation, increasing participation, and creating a positive impact.

Alistair retired from professional competition in November last year and is now exploring new opportunities and challenges.

For more information about Digital Sport North and its upcoming events, please visit: https://www.digitalsportnorth.com/