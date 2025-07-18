Ocean Colour Scene to play York Barbican show

Indie-rock legends Ocean Colour Scene are coming to York Barbican on Saturday 26th July 2025.

Ocean Colour Scene’s rip-roaring live shows have long been one of the most extraordinary sights in modern rock - communal outpourings of hope and joy which boast the most life-affirming sing-a-longs you’ll ever hear.

OCS remain one of the most successful -and most loved- bands of the modern era. Having spent six years fine-tuning their sound, they lit up the Britpop party, chalking up three Top 5 albums- 1996’s Moseley Shoals, 1997’s Marchin’ Already and 1999’s One From The Modern and a run of nine successive Top 20 single’s including the immortal ‘The Riverboat Song’ (in total they have seventeen Top 40 singles and six Top Ten singles).

In the years since they’ve honed their craft in the spirit of the soul, folk and blues greats who inspired them- returning the favour in 2018 when they took Martha Reeves and The Vandellas out on tour. “We couldn’t quite believe that Martha Reeves was supporting us, it seemed absurd,” says Simon. “But our crowd loved it, she went down really well.”