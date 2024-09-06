NSPCC offers free online safety workshops in Leeds

By Dan Bean
Contributor
Published 6th Sep 2024, 14:50 BST
Parents and carers across Leeds can take part in free online safety workshops as part of a campaign in the city.

The multiagency online safety campaign led by the NSPCC with partners including Child Friendly Leeds, home broadband provider Plus Net and West Yorkshire Police, launched earlier this summer to offer safeguarding tips and resources to families and professionals.

A series of workshops will help support parents, carers and relevant professionals to feel confident in talking about online safety with the children they know and work with, so that children and young people know that they can always talk to someone about anything that is worrying them.

The dates for the workshops are as follows:

Free online safety workshops in Leeds
Free online safety workshops in Leeds

· Tuesday 1st October at 6pm

· Wednesday 23rd October at 4pm

· Wednesday 13th November at 12pm

· Tuesday 3rd December at 6pm

To register your interest in one of these dates, or if you would like to host an online safety workshop for your school, community group or business please contact [email protected]

Further sessions can be organised for groups of 20 or more which can be joined virtually or face to face. To organise one or find out more, email [email protected]

