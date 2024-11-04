Northern Monk Partners with Leading Vocational Education Provider to Enhance Apprenticeship Training

In a significant move to bolster apprenticeship training, Northern Monk, the renowned Yorkshire-based brewery, has strengthened its partnership with a leading provider of vocational education and training, Springfield Training.

This collaboration aims to enhance skill development within the brewing industry and support the next generation of talent.

As the demand for skilled workers in the brewing sector continues to rise, Northern Monk recognises the importance of fostering a well-trained workforce. The brewery, known for its innovative craft beers and commitment to quality, is set to implement a comprehensive apprenticeship program that will provide hands-on training and educational resources to aspiring apprentices

The partnership will allow apprentices to gain invaluable experience in various aspects of their company, from production techniques to quality control, while also receiving formal education in the field. This dual approach aims to equip participants with the skills necessary to excel in a competitive market.

The apprenticeship program is designed to attract individuals from diverse backgrounds, promoting inclusivity within the sector. With a focus on practical experience and mentorship, the initiative aims to cultivate a new generation of skilled professionals who will drive innovation and growth in the brewing community.

“Apprenticeships are a no-brainer for us. Said Ciaran Shier, Operations and Positive Impact Director at Northern Monk. “First and foremost it supports our people in their personal aspirations. Anything we can do to contribute to this will hopefully result is greater well-being and satisfaction which is the primary goal. The added bonus is individuals who are more highly skilled and more engaged which ultimately enhances our workforce capabilities. All the apprentices are fully supported by Springfield who work very closely with us to ensure the apprenticeships are right for both the individual and us the employer to deliver a win-win”

In addition to benefiting the apprentices, the partnership is expected to have a positive impact on Northern Monk’s operations. By investing in training and development, the brewery aims to enhance its workforce capabilities, ultimately leading to improved product quality and customer satisfaction.

As the program prepares to launch, education provider Springfield Training looks forward to fostering a collaborative environment with Northern Monk that champions continuous learning and professional development.

For more information about the apprenticeship program and application details, interested candidates can visit Springfield Training’s website – www.springfieldtraining.co.uk