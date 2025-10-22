North Yorkshire’s Best Pumpkin Picking Spots Revealed by TripAdvisor Reviews

Data reveals the region’s hidden gems and family-favourite attractions this autumn

As the leaves turn and half-term draws near, families across North Yorkshire are on the lookout for the perfect pumpkin patch.

New analysis of TripAdvisor reviews has revealed the region’s top spots for pumpkin picking, from cosy local farms to big-name attractions that draw thousands of visitors every year.

Hidden Gems for Pumpkin Picking

For those seeking an authentic, family-run experience, Spilman’s Café in Thirsk tops the list. More than 30% of its TripAdvisor reviews mention pumpkin picking, making it the clear local favourite for autumn enthusiasts. Close behind is Birchfield Family Dairies in Summer Bridge, where 8% of visitors highlight its pumpkin-picking experience, proving that smaller sites are holding their own against larger attractions.

The Big Names

Among the larger family destinations, Piglets Adventure Farm in York leads the way with 16 mentions of pumpkin picking across 986 reviews, while Stockeld Park in Spofforth boasts 28 pumpkin-related mentions across an impressive 8,676 reviews. Meanwhile, Cannon Hall Farm, located near Barnsley, features 12 mentions in 2,627 reviews, cementing its place as a firm favourite for families in the region.

Why Pumpkin Picking Is Big Business

According to marketing experts at Add People, the growing popularity of pumpkin patches reflects more than just a love of autumn, it’s also a powerful business trend.

“Pumpkin patches have become a huge seasonal marketing success story,” says an Jack Bird, Marketing & Branding specialist. “They’re not only family-friendly, but they create highly shareable moments for social media. Businesses that tap into seasonal events like this can see real growth in footfall and brand visibility, lessons that apply to small businesses across all industries.”

How the Rankings Were Compiled

The data was gathered by analysing TripAdvisor reviews for more than 30 farms, cafés, and family attractions across the UK. Researchers identified both the total number of reviews mentioning pumpkin picking and the percentage of reviews that focused on pumpkins specifically, revealing which venues are most closely associated with the autumn tradition.

Whether you’re after a quiet countryside patch or a full-scale family adventure, North Yorkshire’s farms are proving that pumpkin picking remains one of the season’s most-loved activities.

