Nidderdale Museum to open for free for Heritage Open Days Festival

The Nidderdale Museum is delighted to announce it will be participating in the nationwide Heritage Open Days festival, offering free admission and extended opening hours on Saturday, September 13.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In celebration of the festival, the museum will be open from 10:30am to 4:30pm on the 13th, providing visitors with more time to explore the rich history and heritage of the dale. Our unique collections across 13 themed exhibition rooms bring to life the stories of the people who lived and worked here, from lead mining and farming to the daily life of a Victorian schoolroom.

Heritage Open Days is England’s largest festival of history and culture, offering free access to thousands of events and properties across the country. The festival provides a fantastic opportunity for both locals and tourists to discover the hidden treasures within their community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are thrilled to be participating in Heritage Open Days once again," said Sue Welch, Chair of the Nidderdale Museum. "It's a wonderful chance for everyone to learn about the fascinating past of Nidderdale. We look forward to welcoming new and familiar faces to enjoy a free day of history and discovery."

part of the large toys collection

The Nidderdale Museum is located at The Old Workhouse, King Street, Pateley Bridge, HG3 5LE. More details are available on the website at www.nidderdalemuseum.com

About the Nidderdale Museum: The Nidderdale Museum is an independent, volunteer-run museum dedicated to preserving and sharing the history of Nidderdal. Our exhibits showcase the unique culture, industry, and daily life of the valley’s past.