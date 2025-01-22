New social catch up launching in Wath Upon Dearne for working-age people with Parkinson’s

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new Parkinson’s UK evening social for people living with Parkinson’s is launching on 27 January in Manvers, Wath Upon Dearne, Rotherham.

The new social will take place from 6.30-8.30pm on the fourth Monday of each month at the Bluebell Inn, Manvers Way, Rotherham S63 7EQ. It is open to people of working age with Parkinson’s and their loved ones.

Rose Crawley, Local Volunteer Officer at Parkinson’s UK said:

“This new social has been set up for people living with Parkinson’s who are of working age, but we never turn anyone away!

“This new monthly session is an opportunity to get together over a drink or a meal with people who understand what it's like to live with the condition. We chat about anything and everything, not just life with Parkinson's. Friends and family are welcome to join us too.”

Parkinson's is a complex brain condition that gets worse over time. It’s the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, affecting 153,000 people in the UK. It has more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety, and there is currently no cure.

Parkinson’s UK is the charity that’s here to support every Parkinson’s journey, every step of the way. For information and support, visit parkinsons.org.uk or call the charity’s free, confidential helpline on 0808 800 0303.

For more information about the café, contact Sarah Sykes on 07860 846520 or email [email protected].