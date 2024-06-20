New online safety campaign will share vital safeguarding messages across Leeds
Professionals working with children and families in Leeds have been invited to the launch of a new multiagency online safety campaign in the city.
Run by the NSPCC and Child Friendly Leeds, the campaign will reach thousands of children across the city, offering safeguarding tips and resources in schools and professional settings from July.
The launch will take place at The Hamara Healthy Living Centre in Tempest Road, Beeston, at 9.30am on Tuesday, June 25.
Presentations will be made by the NSPCC, the Internet Watch Foundation, Kooth and the Marie Collins Foundation as part of the launch, which will also be supported by West Yorkshire’s Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime, Alison Lowe OBE.
