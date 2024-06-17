New literature festival captures imagination of the community
Aberford Authors are the organisers of the Aberford Literature Festival and Chris Berry, who is an author of a thriller series that features fictitious rugby league player Greg Duggan and also a children's series featuring Milkman Mike, says the whole community is behind the event.
"It's all about everyone having fun. We've been working with the children at school, running a 'Write a Story in 4 Weeks' and the childreen have been so enthusiastic. Jo, the assistant head at Aberford School said that the reposnse they received when we were going to do his with them was amazing. I'd spoken to them earlier this year when the school invited me in to speak on World Book Day. Their stories are brilliant!"
"Aberford Literature Festival is all about engaging with all ages and we will be hosting two events on Sunday 23 June. In the afternoon we will be in Aberford Village Hall (2pm-4.30pm) where JR Ellis, whose latest novel The Canal Murders is outstripping Richard Osman's Last Devil To Die, will be speaking, along with Catherine Robinson, whose books Forging On and Where There's Muck are lovely, warm novels. All of the children's work will be on display too.
"The action really hots up in the evening as we move down to our local village pub The Arabian Horse, which will host the first ever ALF Awards (from 6pm), which will include several children's awards, and a number of awards chosen by the villagers, plus some by a local reading club and an award to be made to an Aberford Author member for an as yet unpublished work.
"We sent out flyers with voting slips for the village to vote for its Favourite Author of All Time and Favourite Book Read in the Past Year. We have had a wonderful response and will be revealing all winners from between 6pm-7pm
Chris says there is great excitement among all in the village and every child that took part in the Write a Story in 4 Weeks will be receiving a goodie bag!
"The great thing is that it is all Free Entry too," says Chris. "Thanks to our sponsors that include Aberford Parish Council, The Arabian Horse, Fruity Packs, Barwick Post Office & Stores, Great Northern Books, APS Books and Chris Berry Media - plus generous support from Richard Laurence on video work and Nancy Griffiths and her team who will be supplying refreshmnets from Aberford Hall Village Cafe.
