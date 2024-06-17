New literature festival captures imagination of the community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aberford Literature Festival will make its debut on Sunday 23 June with guest speakers, 40 stories from children of Aberford School on display, book signings from speakers JR Ellis, whose Yorkshire Murder Mystery Series has now sold over 2 million books, and Catherine Robinson whose humorous tales of a young farrier saw her nominated in the Comedy Women in Print Prize, plus the first ever ALF Awards.

Aberford Authors are the organisers of the Aberford Literature Festival and Chris Berry, who is an author of a thriller series that features fictitious rugby league player Greg Duggan and also a children's series featuring Milkman Mike, says the whole community is behind the event.

"It's all about everyone having fun. We've been working with the children at school, running a 'Write a Story in 4 Weeks' and the childreen have been so enthusiastic. Jo, the assistant head at Aberford School said that the reposnse they received when we were going to do his with them was amazing. I'd spoken to them earlier this year when the school invited me in to speak on World Book Day. Their stories are brilliant!"

"Aberford Literature Festival is all about engaging with all ages and we will be hosting two events on Sunday 23 June. In the afternoon we will be in Aberford Village Hall (2pm-4.30pm) where JR Ellis, whose latest novel The Canal Murders is outstripping Richard Osman's Last Devil To Die, will be speaking, along with Catherine Robinson, whose books Forging On and Where There's Muck are lovely, warm novels. All of the children's work will be on display too.

Aberford Literature Festival logo

"The action really hots up in the evening as we move down to our local village pub The Arabian Horse, which will host the first ever ALF Awards (from 6pm), which will include several children's awards, and a number of awards chosen by the villagers, plus some by a local reading club and an award to be made to an Aberford Author member for an as yet unpublished work.

"We sent out flyers with voting slips for the village to vote for its Favourite Author of All Time and Favourite Book Read in the Past Year. We have had a wonderful response and will be revealing all winners from between 6pm-7pm

Chris says there is great excitement among all in the village and every child that took part in the Write a Story in 4 Weeks will be receiving a goodie bag!

