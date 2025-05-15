New exhibition at the Mental Health Museum challenges us to reconsider mental illness

A new exhibition has launched at South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust’s Mental Health Museum. The Museum is thrilled to host ‘Am I Abnormal?’ by Wakefield writer and cartoonist Darryl Cunningham. The exhibition takes a compassionate look into the world of mental illness and challenges the myths and fears that can lead to stigma for people experiencing mental health conditions.

Drawing on his experiences working on an acute mental health ward, as well as his own struggles with depression and anxiety, Darryl’s exhibition asks the audience to reconsider the needless stigma around many mental health conditions. His work is also a celebration of how creativity and art helped him overcome his severe difficulties.

Jane Stockdale, curator of the Mental Health Museum says; “We are delighted and honoured to have Darryl’s work in the Museum. We know this will spark conversation about mental health and also wellbeing, as it invites visitors to think about themes such as how we are labelled as individuals, as well as attitudes towards mental health in society. We will be hosting some events connected to the exhibition during autumn, so keep an eye out on our social media channels for more information.”

‘Am I Abnormal?’ is on display from now until the end of December 2025. The Mental Health Museum is free to visit and everyone is welcome. It is open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 1-4pm. For more information and to plan your visit, contact the Museum team by emailing [email protected], calling 01924 316360 or visiting www.southwestyorkshire.nhs.uk/mental-health-museum.

Cover artwork for Darryl's upcoming book 'Am I Abnormal?' which also features in his new exhibition

About the artist:

Darryl Cunningham is the author of numerous books published internationally that include Psychiatric Tales, Science Tales, Supercrash, Graphic Science, Billionaires: The Lives of the Rich andPowerful, Putin: The Rise of a Dictator, and Elon Musk: American Oligarch (published in the US and UK in September 2025).

About the Mental Health Museum:

The Mental Health Museum’s remarkable collection explores mental health treatment and experiences in Wakefield and Yorkshire from the early 1800s to the present day. The Museum exists to promote understanding, empowerment and respect; to combat social inequality, prejudice and stigma through collective learning. We’re a place for debate and for sharing; come along and get involved!

Contact details:

Mental Health Museum, Fieldhead Hospital, Wakefield, WF1 3SP, Tel: 01924 316360, email [email protected] or visit the website: www.southwestyorkshire.nhs.uk/mental-health-museum