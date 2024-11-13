New Display at Royal Armouries Museum Highlights the Intersection of Warfare, Faith, and Art
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
As part of an initiative started by the Ukrainian charity, Art Armor, the armour plates have been beautifully decorated with Ukrainian Orthodox iconography bearing the images of St. Valerius and St. Volodomyr by the iconographer Andriy Okhotsky.
They have been blessed by the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, transforming them into profound symbols of both protection and resilience, contrasting the brutal reality of warfare with spirituality and art.
The plates are a loan from armour manufacturer NP Aerospace, who has donated tens of thousands of similar items of equipment to Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Beyond their practical purpose, these armours also carry significant spiritual meaning, embodying a heritage that links the protective power of faith with the extreme needs of modern conflict.
Assistant Curator of Arms & Armour, Scot Hurst says: “Not only do these objects allow us to reflect upon the realities of modern conflict and battlefield technology, but also represent a long tradition of armour being used as a canvas for artistic endeavours and religious iconography.
“Our collection illustrates that the presence of art on armour has long been a feature of history, with combatants throughout the ages turning to symbols of faith for strength and protection.
“The gallery is proof that while equipment is constantly modernising, the experience of the soldier in conflict largely remains the same.” This display offers visitors an opportunity to reflect on the resilience of the Ukrainian people and the pivotal support provided by international allies.
Olga Callaghan, Chair of the Leeds Branch of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain, commented: "Projects like this keep Ukraine in the forefront of our minds in these difficult times.
Many of our community are here because of the war in Ukraine and this makes them feel as if they haven’t been forgotten and that their country is being honoured."
Details:On display from 12 November 2024 – May 2025
Location: In the War Gallery, Royal Armouries Museum, Leeds
Admission is free, but booking online is recommended
The Royal Armouries is Britain's national museum of arms and armour, and its collection of over 75,000 objects tells the stories of the impact of warfare, weapons and armour on the geopolitical history of the world. It operates across three sites - the White Tower at the Tower of London, the purpose-built museum in Leeds Dock, and Fort Nelson near Portsmouth.
The Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds holds the UK's oldest museum collection, which has been acquired over more than 700 years and today holds c.4,500 objects on display across five floors of galleries.