Need for speed: Fantastic supercar fundraiser from celebrity tour manager in memory of friends

Supercars and Coffee is back for its 6th year on Sunday 13th July. The event sees more than 60 Supercars, including Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren and Porsche, gather to raise money for charity.

The event is hosted by Jason Holman, Celebrity Tour Manager and Director of Leeds Supercar Meet, who was inspired to raise money for mental health, having lost several high-profile friends to suicide.

This year, the event will be held at the Royal Armouries Museum, hosted by TV Presenter Alexandra Legouix.

The Supercar convoy will arrive at 9:40am, with the main event running from 10:00am to 4:00pm.

Entry is free for all, and donations are warmly welcomed. All funds raised will go directly to Leeds Mind, supporting mental health services throughout Leeds and West Yorkshire.

“This cause is incredibly close to my heart,” said Jason. “After losing friends to suicide, I knew something had to change. I founded Supercars and Coffee through my club, Leeds Supercar Meet, to raise money and awareness for Leeds Mind, who supported me through my own struggles.”

“Thanks to the incredible support of my members, we’ve already raised over £20,000 in public donations for Leeds Mind—and we’re determined to go even further this year.”

Gemma Green, Community & Events Fundraiser at Leeds Mind, added, “We can’t thank Jason and the Leeds Supercar Meet team enough, their support means the world to us. This event gets bigger and better each year and is an absolute must-see. We’re truly grateful to be the supported charity at this exciting annual event.”

In a unique tribute, Jason has had a specially designed t-shirt created by TV personality Leigh Francis in memory of Caroline Flack signed by a host of celebrities including actor James McAvoy, actress Denise Richards, Love Island’s Alex & Olivia Bowen, TV personality Gok Wan, Pussycat Dolls’ Kimberley Wyatt, and the Spice Girls’ Mel B to name a few, with more signatures soon to follow. Once full of signatures, the t-shirt will be framed and auctioned to further support Leeds Mind’s vital work.

The full address to attend the Supercars and Coffee event is: Armouries Drive, Leeds, LS10 1LT. No need to book ahead, public parking is available at the Armouries and local car parks.

Refreshments and toilet facilities will be available.