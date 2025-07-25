Nationwide community care day offers free health checks, haircuts and hope to thousands

Tomorrow (26 July), more than 30 communities across the UK – from London to Glasgow, and Bristol to Belfast – will take part in Community Care Day, a new nationwide outreach event led by the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God (UCKG).

Taking place from 11am to 1pm, the event will offer free health checks, haircuts, beauty treatments and mental wellbeing support to local residents – including many already receiving weekly food aid through UCKG’s soup kitchens and food banks.

It’s part of a growing movement to provide not just food – but dignity, self-care and community connection – to those most in need.

“In times of crisis, a hot meal is vital. But so is hope,” said Bishop James Marques, who leads UCKG in the UK. “Community Care Day is about reminding people they matter. Whether it’s a haircut, a blood pressure check or a chat about mental health – small acts of care can make a lasting difference.”

The initiative, coordinated through UCKG’s 38 full-time branches and supported by local professionals, will see nail technicians, barbers and health workers donating their time across cities, such as Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham, Bristol, Liverpool and Sheffield.

“There’s a real gap in accessible care right now – especially for those who are homeless, isolated or struggling financially,” said Pastor David Osei, who is Head of UCKG Community Outreach. “Community Care Day is our way of filling that gap – not just with faith, but with action.”

The event builds on UCKG’s long-standing commitment to social outreach. Its research, Faith and the Future, shows that 72% of Gen Z believe faith-based organisations have a key role in tackling issues such as homelessness, mental health and youth violence.

As part of its 30th anniversary year in the UK, UCKG continues to expand community programmes including The Night Angels, Lives Not Knives Walk, and Cook Out to Reach Out. Community Care Day adds a new dimension – focused on physical, emotional, and practical care.