National charity launches wellbeing and exercise podcast to help more communities get active for summer

Get Active Stay Active takes listeners on a 12-episode journey to live well with Parkinson's.

Communities are being encouraged to try new activities for summer as a national Parkinson's charity launches a special podcast which talks to experts and those with lived experience about finding the right balance of activity and wellbeing.

Parkinson’s UK has launched a new podcast called Get Active Stay Active to help more people living with the condition embrace physical activity.

Delivered by specialist content creators, 1FitLife, with support from the Parkinson’s community, each episode brings together healthcare and exercise professionals and guests with a connection to the condition.

Being physically active is shown to be one of the best ways for people to live well with Parkinson’s, and for some, it can be just as important as the right dose of medication.

The new podcast series is now available on all the main podcast platforms. It features advice, tips and guidance and also challenges some of the myths around physical activity and Parkinson’s.

Hosted by podcaster and broadcaster, Denise Waterman, the Get Active Stay Active podcast covers a wide range of topics across its 12 episodes, from the best ways to get moving and increasing intensity, to choosing footwear and adapting your nutrition.

Anna Castiaux, Physical Activity Programme Lead at Parkinson's UK, said:

"We already know how important physical activity can be for someone with a neurological condition, including Parkinson's. The ‘Get Active Stay Active’ podcast is ideal for anyone at any stage of their journey, be it those looking to increase their level of activity or people just needing the ideas and inspiration to get going.

"It's been great to continue our partnership with 1FitLife and to deliver the new short series of podcasts together. Each episode focuses on a key topic relating to physical activity and wellbeing when you live with Parkinson's.

"I would like to thank all of the contributors who took the time to join us in the studio or speak on video calls. Without their experience, expertise and support we couldn't have produced such a fantastic resource. I personally hope that more people living with Parkinson's will be able to use the podcast for advice and guidance if they are looking to be more active with the condition.”

Jessica Overton, Managing Director at 1FitLife, said:

“It’s been amazing to continue working with Parkinson’s UK on this podcast. At 1FitLife, we're all about making fitness feel more accessible, and this series is full of practical advice and the voices of those with lived experience.

“We know that starting – or keeping up – an active lifestyle with Parkinson’s can feel daunting, our goal is to help you feel more confident, motivated and supported on your journey to staying active. It’s been a real privilege to help bring these voices and ideas together.”

You can listen to Get Active Stay Active on a number of podcast and streaming channels, including:

For more information about the Physical Activity programme from Parkinson’s UK, visit parkinsons.org.uk/physical-activity www.parkinsons.org.uk/information-and-support/physical-activity-and-exercise