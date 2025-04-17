My film is Guy Ritchie meets Jackie Chan but set in Rotherham

Nathan is a multi-award winning film director and over the last 2 years has won over 40 awards. His unique approach to film making has seen his films win awards such titles as Best Director, Best International Short Film, Best European Short Film, Best Action, Best Martial Arts and much more.

"I always try to express my authentic self whilst film making and give the audiences something they have never seen before".

This can be seen in Geering's groundbreaking film fighting at 12,000ft where he became one of the only people in the world to direct a skydiving fight scene that didn't involve any cgi or wind tunnels.

"It is extremely important to me there is a healthy balance of virtuosic action and realism in every film that me and my team make" says Geering.

His current film production is called The Lock In and is his most ambitious one yet. Blending the styles of Quentin Tarrantio, Guy Ritchie and Jackie Chan within the context of an English pub set in Rotherham.

Whilst working on The Lock In Nathan has made it a priority to work with Rotherham and Yorkshire based actors. He hopes the film will help shine a new light on the town and help provide future opportunities for talented people in the local area.

"The film features a lot of recognisable locations in Rotherham including the famous Empire Theatre, The Forge pub, George Wright hotel and Clifton Park to name a few." Geering adds. Most of the locations of the film have been generously provided by property owner Mark McGrail who shares the same vision as Nathan in raising the profile of Rotherham.

This film also has international reach as some of it was shot in Atlanta Georgia and features martial arts royalty Keith Vitali who appeared opposite Jackie Chan in Wheels on Meals. In addition, the Atlanta shoot had the help of the legendary Jeff Pruitt who was the stunt coordinator for Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Power Rangers.

"With legends such as Keith and Jeff on board the film definitely has world class qualities to it in terms if it's action."

Speaking of world class Nathan is also a three time world champion in martial arts winning gold in open forms, musical forms and advanced weapons. Last year Nathan was also selected to train with Jackie Chan's Stunt Team in Beijing and now is passionate about teaching the skills he learned in action film making to people in the local area

The film will also feature Nathan’s trademark style of Break-Fu which combines breakdance and martial arts to bring new dynamics to action film making.

"This is a film that combines old skool kung fu shapes with modern day action whilst maintaining a strong Yorkshire voice"

If you would like to know more about this groundbreaking feature film then head down to The Lock In Fundraiser at the Forge Bar and Grill in Rotherham on Thursday the 24th of April. The event starts at 7pm and there will be opportunities to go behind the scenes and see how Nathan's team shoots action. There will also be live breakdance performances and poster signings from main cast members.

1 . Contributed Director Nathan Geering plans shots for an action sequence with Action Actor Ethsn Lindsay and DoP Adam Hornsby Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Actress Tashinga Matawe delivering dialogue for a scene with Adam Hornsby on camera and Jacob Garbutt recording sound Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Lead actor Drew Sinclair offers comic relief to balance out the intense action sequences of the film. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Nathsn offers Ethan a drink during and action sequence Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

5 . Contributed Nathan does tiger style kung fu whilst shooting an action scene featuring a helicopter Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

6 . Contributed Nathsn Geering ready gor action as bartender Johnny in The Lock In feature film Photo: Submitted Photo Sales