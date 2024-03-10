Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Located under railway arches in the heart of the city centre, Under The Arches is the new home of promoter and events company Ruckus24.

Founded by local DJ Josh Demello, the brand is renowned for throwing 24-hour parties across the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year, it transformed the railway arches off Lower Briggate into an events space. And after a test run of three sold-out parties, the venue will officially open this Easter.

Under The Arches in Leeds will officially open later this month (Photo by Ruckus24)

The opening event on Sunday March 31 will host Lauren Lo Sung, Kepler, Wodda and Ola & Lucia. Local DJs Kepler and Reeshy will be the main residents of Ruckus24 at Under The Arches, along with Josh Demello.

The venue is kitted with a Funktion-One sound system, as well as boasting an outside courtyard area, with plans to host outdoor events in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruckus24 hosts a variety of alternative parties in Leeds and beyond, curating events in major clubs, warehouses and unique one -off locations.