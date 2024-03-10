Under The Arches Leeds: New Ruckus24 club venue set to open in Lower Briggate railway arches
and live on Freeview channel 276
Located under railway arches in the heart of the city centre, Under The Arches is the new home of promoter and events company Ruckus24.
Founded by local DJ Josh Demello, the brand is renowned for throwing 24-hour parties across the city.
Last year, it transformed the railway arches off Lower Briggate into an events space. And after a test run of three sold-out parties, the venue will officially open this Easter.
The opening event on Sunday March 31 will host Lauren Lo Sung, Kepler, Wodda and Ola & Lucia. Local DJs Kepler and Reeshy will be the main residents of Ruckus24 at Under The Arches, along with Josh Demello.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free emails
The venue is kitted with a Funktion-One sound system, as well as boasting an outside courtyard area, with plans to host outdoor events in the summer.
Ruckus24 hosts a variety of alternative parties in Leeds and beyond, curating events in major clubs, warehouses and unique one -off locations.
Tickets for the March event will soon be available on the Ruckus24 website.