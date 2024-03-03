Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

The FunkyHouse Club Leeds: Meet the man behind the Hedkandi-era club nights taking over a ‘hidden gem’ venue

A new Hedkandi-era club night is coming to Leeds - and it sold out its first event in just 72 hours.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 3rd Mar 2024, 16:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

DJ Mark Tillotson is the founder of The FunkyHouse Club Leeds, which is set to host internationally-acclaimed artists in a series of events this year.

It’s found a home at Archive on Kirkstall Road, a coffee house and bar with a hidden events space. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The first event on Saturday April 6 is headlined by acclaimed vocalist Lisa Millet, who will be performing hits including Soul Heaven, Sleep Talk and Bad Habit.

Leeds DJ Mark Tillotson, who is launching new funky house club nights at 'hidden gem' venue Archive (Photo by Simon Hulme/National World)Leeds DJ Mark Tillotson, who is launching new funky house club nights at 'hidden gem' venue Archive (Photo by Simon Hulme/National World)
Leeds DJ Mark Tillotson, who is launching new funky house club nights at 'hidden gem' venue Archive (Photo by Simon Hulme/National World)

Mark told the Yorkshire Evening post: “Archive was the perfect venue, it’s a little bistro and cafe to the front and the food is really scrumptious, then it’s got an events space at the back.

“It really is a hidden gem. For me, the clubs and the bars in the city centre have got a younger crowd - I’ve ventured out of the way because we’ve got a niche, older market. 

“We sold it out in just under 72 hours.”

Mark launched Funky Boudoir club nights in Leeds in 2004 and was a resident Hedkandi DJ for more than a decade. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with YEP’s free emails

He’s got a passion for vocal Funky House music and was encouraged to set up a new club night by his friends. 

The first event sold out in under 72 hours (Photo by Simon Hulme/National World)The first event sold out in under 72 hours (Photo by Simon Hulme/National World)
The first event sold out in under 72 hours (Photo by Simon Hulme/National World)

Mark said he has been blown away by the response so far and he's busy planning the next events.

There will be a summer special at Archive on Saturday July 6, with a special guest who has collaborated with the likes of David Guetta and Armin Van Helden.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mark added: “I’ve got my normal 9-5 day job, but DJing has always been a hobby and I’ve always had a passion for that sort of music.

“My night specifically does what it says on the tin and I think that’s what will set us apart. 

"People can expect full-on, vocal funky house music with artists who sing songs that people know and love."

Related topics:Kirkstall RoadBarsMusicLeeds