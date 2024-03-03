The FunkyHouse Club Leeds: Meet the man behind the Hedkandi-era club nights taking over a ‘hidden gem’ venue
and live on Freeview channel 276
DJ Mark Tillotson is the founder of The FunkyHouse Club Leeds, which is set to host internationally-acclaimed artists in a series of events this year.
It’s found a home at Archive on Kirkstall Road, a coffee house and bar with a hidden events space.
The first event on Saturday April 6 is headlined by acclaimed vocalist Lisa Millet, who will be performing hits including Soul Heaven, Sleep Talk and Bad Habit.
Mark told the Yorkshire Evening post: “Archive was the perfect venue, it’s a little bistro and cafe to the front and the food is really scrumptious, then it’s got an events space at the back.
“It really is a hidden gem. For me, the clubs and the bars in the city centre have got a younger crowd - I’ve ventured out of the way because we’ve got a niche, older market.
“We sold it out in just under 72 hours.”
Mark launched Funky Boudoir club nights in Leeds in 2004 and was a resident Hedkandi DJ for more than a decade.
He’s got a passion for vocal Funky House music and was encouraged to set up a new club night by his friends.
Mark said he has been blown away by the response so far and he's busy planning the next events.
There will be a summer special at Archive on Saturday July 6, with a special guest who has collaborated with the likes of David Guetta and Armin Van Helden.
Mark added: “I’ve got my normal 9-5 day job, but DJing has always been a hobby and I’ve always had a passion for that sort of music.
“My night specifically does what it says on the tin and I think that’s what will set us apart.
"People can expect full-on, vocal funky house music with artists who sing songs that people know and love."