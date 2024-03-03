Watch more of our videos on Shots!

DJ Mark Tillotson is the founder of The FunkyHouse Club Leeds, which is set to host internationally-acclaimed artists in a series of events this year.

It’s found a home at Archive on Kirkstall Road, a coffee house and bar with a hidden events space.

The first event on Saturday April 6 is headlined by acclaimed vocalist Lisa Millet, who will be performing hits including Soul Heaven, Sleep Talk and Bad Habit.

Leeds DJ Mark Tillotson, who is launching new funky house club nights at 'hidden gem' venue Archive (Photo by Simon Hulme/National World)

Mark told the Yorkshire Evening post: “Archive was the perfect venue, it’s a little bistro and cafe to the front and the food is really scrumptious, then it’s got an events space at the back.

“It really is a hidden gem. For me, the clubs and the bars in the city centre have got a younger crowd - I’ve ventured out of the way because we’ve got a niche, older market.

“We sold it out in just under 72 hours.”

Mark launched Funky Boudoir club nights in Leeds in 2004 and was a resident Hedkandi DJ for more than a decade.

He’s got a passion for vocal Funky House music and was encouraged to set up a new club night by his friends.

The first event sold out in under 72 hours (Photo by Simon Hulme/National World)

Mark said he has been blown away by the response so far and he's busy planning the next events.

There will be a summer special at Archive on Saturday July 6, with a special guest who has collaborated with the likes of David Guetta and Armin Van Helden.

Mark added: “I’ve got my normal 9-5 day job, but DJing has always been a hobby and I’ve always had a passion for that sort of music.

“My night specifically does what it says on the tin and I think that’s what will set us apart.