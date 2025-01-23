Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

English rock giants The Darkness are set to play an exclusive show in Leeds in support of their new album.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The four-piece band, whose song ‘I Believe In A Thing Called Love’ became a huge hit in 2003, will play the Beckett Student Union on Saturday, May 17.

The show will see them perform their new album ‘Dreams On Toast’ in full; followed by a greatest hits set.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A band spokesperson said: “A lavish display of sonic delicacies, Dreams On Toast is a dynamic dish packed full of sure-to-be hits.”

The show is being promoted by Crash Records and tickets are available in-store and online.

The Darkness will perform their new album in full at Leeds Beckett Student's Union on May 17. | Chuff Media

The Darkness will also be hitting the road in March for their largest headline tour of the UK for years.

The Dreams On Toast UK headline tour will see them play 17 shows across the country before finishing at London’s OVO Wembley Arena on March 29th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Support comes from Northern Irish indie-rockers Ash, who first supported The Darkness on their ‘Permission To Land Tour’ over 20 years ago.

Lead singer of Ash, Tim Wheeler, said: “In 2004 we toured the UK’s arenas with The Darkness as ‘Permission to Land’ catapulted them into the big league. Next March, 21 years later, we will reunite to tear across Britain before an epic crescendo at Wembley Arena.”

The spokesperson said: “More than 20 years after The Darkness exploded with the big bang that changed the face of British rock music, their cheeky, spandex-clad anthems continue to capture hearts, and a new generation of fans, around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“None more so than Taylor Swift who sparked yet another internet meltdown by singing along with the band’s eternal mega-hit ‘I Believe In A Thing Called Love’ at the US Open. As a result her legions of fans sent the track hurtling up charts across the world, including reaching Number 1 in the US iTunes Rock Chart, 21 years after its release.”

Singer Justin Hawkins has also carved out a separate career for himself in recent years through his ‘Justin Hawkins Rides Again’ YouTube, wherein he provides analysis, reviews and reaction.