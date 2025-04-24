Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There’s something gloriously, unapologetically diva about a curtain-drop entrance. When that gigantic veil fell to the floor at Leeds First Direct Arena, it was clear we were in for a treat.

It was a night of pure pop brilliance as Mutya, Keisha and Siobhán performed all of their Sugababes hits. And I was lucky enough to be watching from one of the arena’s brand new luxury hospitality suites.

These aren’t your standard concert seats. With 21 luxury boxes in total, each boasts its own private bar - and there’s enough room to attempt the choreography to Push The Button.

From the opening harmonies of Overload to the euphoric final notes of About You Now, the evening was a reminder that the Sugababes back catalogue is incomparable.

But while the babes brought the fire, it was hard not to keep glancing around my surroundings - panoramic views, modern decor and a well-stocked private bar. No queueing. No missing half the chorus of your favourite song while someone in front of you tries to remember their card PIN.

The suites fit up to 16 people, making them perfect for a night out with friends, a birthday blowout, or a work event. Our box welcomed both die-hard fans and Sugababes casuals, who bonded over high notes and prosecco.

And while we came for the nostalgia - which definitely delivered - the newer material really cemented the group’s continuing relevance. The tracks from their latest album really stood out, with harmonies that shimmered throughout the arena.

Hearing them live, with those voices - still so rich, so recognisable - felt like witnessing the evolution of pop royalty.