The band behind the huge 90s hit ‘Place Your Hands’ have announced a show in Leeds for next year.

Reef will celebrate 30 years since the release of their debut Top 10 album Replenish with the announcement of a special headline UK Tour to mark the occasion.

Included will be a date at the O2 Academy in Leeds on November 6, 2025.

Singer Gary Stringer says, "It’s such a pleasure to announce that we will be on tour next year celebrating 30 years since the release of our debut album Replenish. We will of course be playing the album in full as well as other fan favourites.

“It’s lush to revisit the starting point of what has been a wonderful adventure. So do come and join us."

Replenish is where it all started for four young lads from Somerset. Produced by Clive Martin, the raw energy of the album spawned the singles ‘Good Feeling’ and the riff monster that is ‘Naked’ and sounds as fresh today as it did when released.

“That record changed our lives,” said Gary. “It’s kids from the countryside coming to the city and saying, ‘This is us, this is our energy, this is what we want to share.’ And people connected with it.”

The album’s release and success led the band to tour with legendary grunge act Soundgarden and rock pioneers Kyuss as well as leading to the band opening the NME stage at Glastonbury.

Thirty years later, with number one albums, countless tours, and a string of massive hits under their belts, Reef are shining bright as ever, passion undimmed and thoroughly looking forward to revisiting where it all started.The Replenish UK Tour starts at Nottingham Rock City on October 16th and finishes at London’s O2 Shepherds Bush Empire on November 8th .

Presale tickets go on sale tomorrow (Wednesday) at 10am and general sale kicks off on Friday (December 13) at 11am. For more details and to buy tickets go to https://www.reeftheband.com