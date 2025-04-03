Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An acclaimed organisation in Leeds that has championed art song for 20 years has changed its name.

Leeds Lieder is changing its name to Leeds Song ahead of its 20th anniversary, which lasts for a week and starts this Saturday (April 5-12).

The “subtle but significant shift” is an effort by the organisers to expand its reach as part of its “continued commitment to sharing the power of song with as many people as possible”.

Explaining further, artistic director Joseph Middleton said: “The word ‘Lieder’ refers to the most glorious and rich corner of the song repertoire but can feel unfamiliar to some audiences.

“By contrast, Leeds Song encapsulates much more of what we do – it says, ‘we cast our net wide with regards repertoire, and chimes with our ambition to make this great art form for everyone’.

Leeds Song - formerly known as Leeds Lieder - is holding its 20th anniversary festival this year. | Leeds Song

“Our Festival is a celebration of song in all its forms – a way to compliment the past while embracing the future.

“We’re honouring the spirit of Leeds Lieder – its commitment to excellence, its passion for education and community, its trailblazing commissioning of new works, and its dedication to bringing the very best of song to Leeds.

“As Leeds Song, we’ll continue to welcome new audiences and fill the city with song.”

Leeds Song was founded in 2004 as a means of bringing live art song to the north of England. The first Festival of Song was held in 2005 and the organisation has grown since to become a week-long annual celebration.

Joseph Middleton, pianist and director of Leeds Lieder, performing with Louise Alder, who also appears at the festival this year. Picture: Tom Arber

This year’s festival will feature world-class performers and award-winning education and community projects that engage thousands each year – including the Leeds Songbook: a poetry and composition initiative.

While the Festival continues to honour its foundations in the Lieder tradition, the programme now spans a wide array of song from many cultures and genres – this year from Schubert to David Bowie, Helen Grime to Claude Debussy.

The upcoming Leeds Song Festival features performances by world-class soloists such as Florian Boesch, Christoph Prégardien, Alice Coote, Roderick Williams, Patricia Nolz, Erika Baikoff, Kitty Whately, Katharina Konradi, Graham Johnson and Julius Drake.

Gareth Malone leads a community Bring and Sing event, while the much-acclaimed Leeds Songbook returns, setting poems by local people to music.

Composer in Residence Helen Grime presents a world premiere performed by Louise Alder and Joseph Middleton, and the programme includes masterclasses, Young Artist showcases, and performances in unusual venues exploring themes such as women in brewing and Black Lives in Music.

For full programme information, ticketing, and live streaming details, visit the Leeds Song website.