Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds indie stars Kaiser Chiefs have stage times and travel information for their massive hometown show at Temple Newsam Park next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local favourites will perform on Saturday, May 31, alongside an all-star line-up including Razorlight, The Cribs, The Coral, We Are Scientists, HotWax and Ellur.

The show marks the 20th anniversary of their ground breaking debut album ‘Employment’, which spawned hits including ‘I Predict A Riot’ and ‘Oh My God.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kaiser Chiefs will perform a huge, 20th anniversary show at Temple Newsam Park in Leeds on Saturday, May 31. | National World / Hanglands

Released back in March 2005, the seven-times Platinum and multi-award winning album remains the biggest ever selling record from a Leeds artist and has become entwined with the city’s life, culture, football and more.

The stage times for the entire day have now been announced to ensure that nobody misses a minute of the music:

Kaiser Chiefs (Celebrating 20 years of Employment): 8.50pm – 10.30pm

Razorlight (Performing Up All Night in full (20 years)): 7.20pm – 8.20pm

The Cribs (Performing The New Fellas in full (20 years)): 6.05pm – 6.50pm

The Coral: 4:50pm – 5.35pm

We Are Scientists: 3.40pm – 4.20pm

HotWax: 2.45pm – 3.15pm

Ellur: 1.50pm – 2.20pm

Gates Open: 1pm

Details have also been announced today about pre-booking parking (£11), the event’s dedicated shuttle bus service running to and from Leeds City Centre (£14.30) and a carbon-neutral coach service for fans travelling from further afield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event sees Kaiser Chiefs joined by an amazing supporting cast of their mid-noughties peers, including a return to Yorkshire for London quintet Razorlight who are set to perform a special show to mark 20 years since the release of their debut album ‘Up All Night’.

Joining them on the bill are local heroes The Cribs (who in turn will celebrate 20 years since their sophomore album ‘The New Fellas’), Merseyside’s finest The Coral, and cult-favourite US indie rockers We Are Scientists (who will also honour the 20th release anniversary of their major label debut ‘With Love And Squalor’).

As well as marking one of the great eras of British indie music, the band will also be keeping one eye on the future, inviting two of the most exciting new indie artists in the UK to open the day; Hastings trio HotWax and West Yorkshire’s own Ellur.