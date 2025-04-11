Kaiser Chiefs: Leeds heroes announce stage times for huge 20th anniversary 'Employment' show at Temple Newsam
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The local favourites will perform on Saturday, May 31, alongside an all-star line-up including Razorlight, The Cribs, The Coral, We Are Scientists, HotWax and Ellur.
The show marks the 20th anniversary of their ground breaking debut album ‘Employment’, which spawned hits including ‘I Predict A Riot’ and ‘Oh My God.
Released back in March 2005, the seven-times Platinum and multi-award winning album remains the biggest ever selling record from a Leeds artist and has become entwined with the city’s life, culture, football and more.
The stage times for the entire day have now been announced to ensure that nobody misses a minute of the music:
- Kaiser Chiefs (Celebrating 20 years of Employment): 8.50pm – 10.30pm
- Razorlight (Performing Up All Night in full (20 years)): 7.20pm – 8.20pm
- The Cribs (Performing The New Fellas in full (20 years)): 6.05pm – 6.50pm
- The Coral: 4:50pm – 5.35pm
- We Are Scientists: 3.40pm – 4.20pm
- HotWax: 2.45pm – 3.15pm
- Ellur: 1.50pm – 2.20pm
- Gates Open: 1pm
Details have also been announced today about pre-booking parking (£11), the event’s dedicated shuttle bus service running to and from Leeds City Centre (£14.30) and a carbon-neutral coach service for fans travelling from further afield.
Sign up today for our free daily newsletter, packed with all of the latest news, sports and more from Leeds and the surrounding areas.
The event sees Kaiser Chiefs joined by an amazing supporting cast of their mid-noughties peers, including a return to Yorkshire for London quintet Razorlight who are set to perform a special show to mark 20 years since the release of their debut album ‘Up All Night’.
Joining them on the bill are local heroes The Cribs (who in turn will celebrate 20 years since their sophomore album ‘The New Fellas’), Merseyside’s finest The Coral, and cult-favourite US indie rockers We Are Scientists (who will also honour the 20th release anniversary of their major label debut ‘With Love And Squalor’).
As well as marking one of the great eras of British indie music, the band will also be keeping one eye on the future, inviting two of the most exciting new indie artists in the UK to open the day; Hastings trio HotWax and West Yorkshire’s own Ellur.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.